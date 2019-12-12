Live Now
Police make arrest in strong-armed robbery at Wichita QuikTrip

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Tyrone Thompson (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 42-year-old man after he committed an alleged strong-armed robbery.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the QuikTrip in the 1500 block of S. Seneca.

A 31-year-old employee said the suspect went behind the register, opened the register and took cash. He also battered an employee. The employee wasn’t seriously injured.

The suspect fled in a silver Chrysler 300. The car was located by police on South McLean.

Police said Tyrone Thompson was arrested on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence battery.

