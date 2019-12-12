Police make arrest in strong-armed robbery at Wichita QuikTrip

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 42-year-old man after he committed an alleged strong-armed robbery.
It happened around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday at the QuikTrip in the 1500 block of S. Seneca.
A 31-year-old employee said the suspect went behind the register, opened the register and took cash. He also battered an employee. The employee wasn’t seriously injured.
The suspect fled in a silver Chrysler 300. The car was located by police on South McLean.
Police said Tyrone Thompson was arrested on suspicion of robbery and domestic violence battery.
