Police make arrest in Wichita homicide, victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing death early Sunday morning.

Police booked Kenneth Junious, 34, of Wichita, into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Kenneth Ray Junious, Jr. (Photo: Kansas Department of Corrections)

Officers got the call of a cutting at a home in the 2800 block of South Washington around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the home, they found Bryan, 59, Wichita, with cuts and stab wounds. They tried to save him, but he died.

Investigators say they’ve learned that there were a number of people at the home, and the victim and Junious were both visiting. The two men got into a disturbance and police say Junious pulled out a knife and attacked the victim with it. Junious left the scene in a vehicle.

Junious has previous felony convictions and was on parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections.