Police make several arrests after suspect opens fire at officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a woman after she allegedly shot at officers two times last night. It happened around 11:20 p.m.

Police say a 29-year-old woman in a Chevy Silverado was being pulled over for a traffic violation near 1st and Spruce.

Officers tell KSN the first shot was fired at 1st and Spruce. The second shot was fired at 1st and Estelle. The officers were not injured. The pursuit continued south on Hillside to Range Street where the truck’s tires were flattened. The suspects inside fled. Officers utilized K-9s, drones and a KHP helicopter to search for the suspects.

Police arrested 29-year-old TJ McMahan on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evade and elude, criminal possession of a firearm, as a well as other traffic-related charges. Police also arrested 52-year-old Robert Boots and 24-year-old Skyler Bazil-Lounsbury for outstanding warrants. A fourth suspect is still being sought.

During a search of the truck, officers located meth, marijuana, a gun magazine, ammunition and a handgun.

The incident is still under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

LATEST STORIES: