Police: Man angered by Super Bowl leads to violence and arrest

Crime

Keith Hicks (Courtesy Finney County Sheriff’s Office)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a Garden City man got so upset over the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, he allegedly hit his girlfriend, pointed a gun at her face and said he was going to kill her.

Garden City dispatchers say a woman called them around 10 p.m. Sunday to say a man was trying to kill her and had a shotgun pointed at her face.

Officers went to the home on the east side of town and arrested Keith Hicks, 24, on the front steps of the home.

Police say the outcome of the game angered Hicks, leading him to get upset over other things prompting the violence.

Police booked Hicks into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, criminal threat and endangering a child.

