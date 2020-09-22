Police: Man arrested after allegedly trying to drown girl in pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly tried to drown a teenage girl.

On Monday night around 10, police responded to a home in north Wichita and found the girl who was visibly shaken and wet. Police learned there was a fight between the victim and the suspect near a pond. The suspect allegedly battered her, dragged her to the pond, and held her head underwater. Police say the suspect then released her and fled.

Officers said they located Dominic Thomas and arrested him. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Police said the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.

Domestic Violence resources:

Sedgwick County 911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002

StepStone, 265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

