Police: Man arrested for allegedly bear-hugging, spitting on an officer during domestic violence investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 34-year-old man was arrested following a domestic violence investigation Thursday night. It happened at a home in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

A woman reported that she was battered by her boyfriend. She had minor injuries. Police went to investigate and arrested Bryan Hall.

“He grabbed an officer in a bear-type hug, causing both the officer and Hall to fall to the ground,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “Hall continued to resist being placed under arrest and kicked an officer in the face breaking his bodyworn camera glasses.”

Hall was transported to jail where he allegedly spat on another officer. The officers weren’t injured.

Hall was booked on suspicion of four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of destruction to property, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and meth. Police said Hall has been previously arrested and convicted for possession of narcotics, aggravated kidnapping, intimidation of a witness.

Police said the case will be presented to the district attorney’s office.

