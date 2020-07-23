Police: Man arrested in connection to north Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 40-year-old Wichita man in connection to a shooting investigation earlier this month.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of North Amidon after a 36-year-old male flagged down a motorist and reported being shot. Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim, who had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment of a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Michael Howard (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

Police said their investigation revealed the victim and Michael Howard, a suspect, got into an argument over money and drugs. During the argument, Howard pulled out a handgun and fired one shot that struck the victim. Howard was determined to be involved in the incident throughout the investigation, and on Wednesday, he was contacted in the 900 block of North Main and arrested without incident. He was booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and probation violations.

Police said Howard has been previously arrested and convicted on charges that include aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal possession of a weapon. Howard is currently on community corrections through the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

