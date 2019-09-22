Police: Man arrested, shot 2 others during fights in southwest Wichita

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a man shot two others early Sunday during fights near a bar in southwest Wichita.

Officers took Felipe Barrientos, 52, into custody on two accusations of aggravated battery with a firearm. They say he sent a 30-year-old and 40-year-old man to the hospital after shooting them around 2 a.m.

Police initially responded to the 3800 block of South Seneca Street, near the Bourbon Street Sports Bar and Grill.

Police said both men have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

