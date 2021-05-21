Police: Man claimed to be an officer, exposed himself to Dodge City teenager

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department is looking for a man who approached a student Friday morning and exposed himself.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was walking to school around 7:15 a.m. when a man drove up in a white, four-door car. The teen says the man presented himself as a police officer and asked the boy if he wanted a ride. The teen says the man’s genitalia was exposed, and the man was touching himself.

The boy said no, and the man drove away. Police say the boy is safe and reported the incident immediately.

He described the man as being in his 20s with a mustache.

Police released pictures of the suspect’s car. If you recognize it and know who drives it, call the police at 620-227-4646 or message the police department on Facebook.