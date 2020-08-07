Police: Man found shot to death in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after a man was found shot to death late Thursday.

Police say the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Thursday in near North 62nd Street and Nebraska Avenue, and responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet released his name. Police say one person was arrested, but it’s not known whether that person has been charged in the shooting.

