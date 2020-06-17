Police: man shot at south Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who police said was an innocent bystander was shot early Wednesday while in a motel room in south Wichita.

Police responded to the shooting at the Frontier Motel at Harry and Broadway around 1:00 a.m.

Officers found the man, estimated to be in his 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Police interviewed several witnesses. They said a large group was gathered outside the motel. Officers told KSN the group was getting along well, but someone pulled a gun and fired shots into one of the rooms at Frontier, seemingly at random.

The bullet went through a window into the victim’s room, striking him. Police called him an innocent bystander who was not involved in the large gathering outside the motel. They said he another occupant in the room were “minding their own business” and had no prior associations or dealings with the crowd.

Police have not made any arrests. They said the suspect took off in a small SUV and are trying to locate him. Officers are also contacting surrounding businesses for possible surveillance video to assist in the investigation.