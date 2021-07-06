Police: Man shot to death at Lenexa apartment complex

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Lenexa say a 20-year-old man is dead following a shooting at a local apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Monday at the Lenexa Crossing Apartments.

Investigators say the suspected shooter called 911 to report it and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Police said the shooter and victim knew each other and that the shooter reported he accidentally fired the weapon, hitting the other man in the back.

Neither the victim’s name nor the name of the suspected shooter had been released by early Tuesday morning.