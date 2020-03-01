Police: Man shot to death in domestic dispute in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say a domestic dispute led to the shooting death of a 51-year-old man.

Police say the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers called to the area found a man dead and later identified the victim as Kelly Parker Sr. Police arrested 47-year-old Raishawn Smith-Parker on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police did not release details on what led to the shooting.

Parker’s death is the city’s third homicide this year.

