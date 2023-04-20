HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who allegedly shot at officers during a police chase in Barton County has been arrested in California.

The Hoisington Police Department and the Barton County Sheriff’s Office have been looking for the 38-year-old man since the chase on April 1.

Around 2:30 a.m. that day, a Hoisington officer tried to stop a car the officer had seen outside a business. It turned into a chase. The officer thought he heard a backfire or gunshot during the chase and notified dispatchers. The patrol vehicle overheated and came to a stop.

Later it was discovered a bullet had struck his radiator.

A Barton County Sheriff’s sergeant got in on the chase, which entered Claflin. The suspect’s vehicle eventually crashed. The driver and one passenger were taken into custody, but a second passenger escaped.

Authorities believe the second passenger is the one who shot at the Hoisington officer’s car. And, based on dash camera footage, they also think he fired at the Barton County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

On Thursday, the Hoisington Police Department announced that the U.S. Marshals Service arrested the alleged shooter in California on Wednesday.

KSN News does not release the name of suspects unless or until they have been charged or made a first appearance in court.