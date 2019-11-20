Police need help in locating two suspects who left the scene of an accident

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center Police Department needs your help in locating two people involved in an accident at the Valley Center High School.
The department said it happened on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
According to police, the two individuals, Kenneth Earl Pittsley, 59, and Julie Marie Jones, 37, have warrants out for their arrest and are wanted for traffic violations.
They were last seen on foot going north from the Valley Center Cemetery.
If you know the whereabouts of these two individuals call 9-1-1.
