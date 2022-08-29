WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police hope you can identify the person in these photos.

They are suspected of damaging two separate air units in the 1000 block of N. Market. The crimes happened sometime between July 5 and July 9.

If you can identify the person in these photos or have information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip, or submit one through the Crime Stoppers website.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers





If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.