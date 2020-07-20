Police: No injuries reported after several shots fired in Old Town early Sunday

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said no one was injured after several shots were fired in Old Town early Sunday. It happened at approximately 1:50 a.m.

The Wichita Police Department said officers were monitoring the area when several gunshots were heard coming from the 200 block of North Mead. Officers located the scene of the shooting; however, no one involved was located. 

Police said their investigation revealed that multiple people were in a parking lot in the 200 block of North Mead when a fight broke out. During that fight, gunshots were fired by unknown suspects.  Several people then got into different vehicles and left the area. 

Officers located gunshot damage to a building in the 200 block of North Mead.  A bullet also traveled through an apartment window located in the 700 block E. 1st Street. The apartment was occupied, but the occupants were not injured. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407.  They may also contact the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or they may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories