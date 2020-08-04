Police officer, 1 other hurt in Kansas City, Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two people, including a police officer, were hurt in an ambush shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, as officers sought to arrest a person in an earlier shooting. The incident began Monday evening as police investigated a shooting in which one person was injured.

During the investigation, police were sent to a home where a person of interest was arrested.

As police were leaving the home, at least one person began shooting at them from a nearby tree line.

One resident of the home was shot, and police say an officer also was injured. Police say an officer returned fire, and the shooter or shooters fled. No arrests have been reported in the ambush.

