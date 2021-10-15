One dead, two in critical condition after east Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police received a call around 3:40 p.m. Friday about a disturbance with a weapon in east Wichita.

Police there are two scenes, a Burger King located near the intersection of Douglas and Rock as well as Eastgate Apartments, 632 Eastern St.



Upon arrival at Eastgate Apartments, Wichita police learned that multiple people had been shot as a result of a disturbance.

Police also located an unidentified man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the apartment complex.

Two other victims were taken to a local hospital, each in critical condition.

The regional manager of Eastgate Apartment issued the following statement:

“A shocking and tragic incident occurred today at our property. Although we do not yet have many details on the incident at this time our staff is fully cooperating with the Wichita Police Department in every way possible in this active investigation. The safety of our residents and our staff is our absolute highest priority and we have many security measurse in place at our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this incident.” Eastgate Apartments regional manager

Wichita police are unaware of what caused the disturbance. An investigation is ongoing.

Police will continue to be on the scene until further notice.

Police ask that if anybody has any information to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or See Something, Say Something at 316-559-2282.

