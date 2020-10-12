Police on scene of shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South St. Francis.
Dispatchers tell KSN that the first officers on the scene say the injuries are life-threatening.
KSN has a crew on the scene. We will update this story as more details become available.
LOCATION:
