Police on the scene of shooting in east Wichita

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in east Wichita. It happened just after noon on Green between 8th and Mossman Streets.

Right now, details are limited, but we are hearing of a possible victim. A KSN News crew arrived to find multiple police cars at the shooting location.

Look for the latest updates online on KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories