Police on the scene of shooting in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in east Wichita. It happened just after noon on Green between 8th and Mossman Streets.
Right now, details are limited, but we are hearing of a possible victim. A KSN News crew arrived to find multiple police cars at the shooting location.
