WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers need your help finding a thief.

Video shows he man walking into the Dillard’s at Towne East.

The suspect nonchalantly goes up to a table, grabs several designer handbags and takes off running.

If you know who this is call crime stoppers. Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward.

If you have any information on this incident, you can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.