1 critically hurt in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call near 13th St. North and Terrace Monday evening. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 60s was shot in the head and critically hurt. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim got into a fight over some property when he was shot in the head.

“We are still trying to piece together what led up to it, but it appears that there was some sort of disturbance over some property, and so at whatever point it turned to a situation where somebody got a gun and shots were fired,” said Lt. Ronald Hunt with the Wichita Police Department.

No suspects have been arrested yet.

