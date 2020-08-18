Police pursuit ends in crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is seriously injured after a pursuit with Wichita police late Monday night.

The chase began at Armour and Kellogg near Towne East Mall around 9:15 p.m.

Two passengers were in the car at the beginning of the chase, however, were let out at two separate points during the pursuit.

The chase ended near Central and Roosevelt when the suspect’s vehicle struck a car, lost control, and then crashed into a pole and tree. The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The two passengers in the pursued vehicle, who were not injured, were questioned and are cooperating police. The investigation is ongoing.

