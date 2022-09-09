WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have released a list of vehicles that thieves have most targeted for the catalytic converters.



Catalytic converters work to remove harmful chemicals and greenhouse gases from car exhaust. It does so in part through the interaction of rare metals it is made of, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. Those metals can fetch hundreds of dollars for thieves for just a single unit.

Police say it’s a good idea to take precautions to make sure your vehicle is safe:

– Parking in a well-lit area

– Park in a garage (when applicable)

– Regularly check your vehicle and move its location

– Install bright motion lights or cameras in your vehicle parking area

– Install a Catalytic Converter anti-theft device such as a cage

– Etch an identification mark into your converter or paint it to help identify it in the event that it is stolen.

Police encourage anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles or who has information about thefts to report it.