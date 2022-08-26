WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says a man whose body was found in south Wichita Sunday was 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita. They are still investigating his death.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers went to an alley in the 1800 block of S. Spruce after someone reported finding a body.

Police believe Addis may have been run over by a car.

The WPD asks that if you have any information on the case, call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.