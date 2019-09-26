Police release new video of northeast Wichita stabbing suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released more video of an alleged stabbing suspect.
The stabbing happened around noon Monday in the 7400 block of East 17th Street North.
A 28-year-old woman was standing by her car when she was approached by an unknown man who began to stab her multiple times.
The suspect walked west on 17th Street and left the area on foot. The victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Moses at (316) 268-440, if you want to remain anonymous you can call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.
