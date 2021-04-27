Police release surveillance video connected to death of Wichita teenager

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public to help identify two people that detectives are calling suspects in a Wichita homicide.

Erik Stokes, 17, was shot to death while at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West 13th Street North Sunday evening.

Police say five people were at the apartment when three suspects armed with handguns forced their way in. Investigators say the five people went into a bedroom and then shots were fired by the suspects. Stokes and another 17-year-old boy were hit. The second teenager survived.

Wichita police need help identifying these two people. Police say they are suspects in a homicide in west Wichita on April 25, 2021. (Photo provided by WPD)

The WPD says investigators have determined the two people in the picture are suspects. If you recognize them, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.