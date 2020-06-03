Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon

Police release video of alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released a video of the alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas early Tuesday.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says protesters took aim at police officers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, shooting at them and throwing bottles and rocks at them.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a front glass at the Metro PCS store was vandalized after random shots began to occur. Disturbances escalated, and multiple people continued firing shots from various locations. 

Three officers received minor injuries from the items being thrown, two of them requiring stitches.

 If you have information on who this man is, call investigators at 316-268-4407. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

RELATED LINK | Wichita police release bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning

LATEST STORIES:

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories