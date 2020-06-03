Police release video of alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released a video of the alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas early Tuesday.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says protesters took aim at police officers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, shooting at them and throwing bottles and rocks at them.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a front glass at the Metro PCS store was vandalized after random shots began to occur. Disturbances escalated, and multiple people continued firing shots from various locations.

Three officers received minor injuries from the items being thrown, two of them requiring stitches.

If you have information on who this man is, call investigators at 316-268-4407. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

