WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department released a video of the alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas early Tuesday.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says protesters took aim at police officers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, shooting at them and throwing bottles and rocks at them.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., a front glass at the Metro PCS store was vandalized after random shots began to occur. Disturbances escalated, and multiple people continued firing shots from various locations.
Three officers received minor injuries from the items being thrown, two of them requiring stitches.
If you have information on who this man is, call investigators at 316-268-4407. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.
RELATED LINK | Wichita police release bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning
LATEST STORIES:
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas increase to 10,170, with 222 deaths
- Stadium-sized asteroid heading close to Earth this week
- Police release video of alleged shooter who fired on officers at 21st and Arkansas
- AMC Theatres has ‘substantial doubt’ it can remain in business
- Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail