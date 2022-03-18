WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers are currently investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at the Towne East Square Mall Friday afternoon.

Reports of an active shooter came in around 5:30 p.m. at the mall located at Kellogg and Rock Road.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call of an active shooter. As they arrived, there was a mass exodus of people leaving the mall.

Officers made entry into the lower level of the mall in front of the businesses. They found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Through an investigation, officers learned that there was a physical disturbance with a group of juveniles, and during the altercation, one of them grabbed a gun and shot the victim several times. No other injuries have been reported.

Officers currently have two suspects in custody. One is a 17-year-old male and the other is a 16-year-old male. They believe that the incident is gang-related.

The investigation is still ongoing, but according to Officer Chad Ditch with the Public Information Unit, this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

You can watch the full press briefing from the Wichita Police Department on their Facebook page.

If anyone has any information, please don’t hesitate to contact Crime Stoppers.

7 p.m. update: Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple released a statement at 7 p.m. on his Facebook Page: Our officers are investigating a shooting at Towne East Mall. Interim Police Chief Lem Moore has kept myself and the City Council updated as the situation unfolds. I’ll post an update when we find out more information. For now, please keep our officers and those on the scene in your prayers. The Wichita Police Department has asked the media to go to the westside entrance (by JC Penney) for updates. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple The Wichita Police Department offered a preliminary statement with local reporters around 7:20 p.m.

