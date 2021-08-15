Man dead following shooting in south Wichita late Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a young man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night.

It happened on East Blake Street and South Laura. It is near Pawnee and Hydraulic.

Police said it was some sort of disturbance that ended with someone or some people shooting.

However, officers told KSN News the rest is unclear.

“We have a person of interest, but we’re still trying to figure out what the involvement is and exactly what happened,” said Sgt. Clayton Schuler, Wichita Police Department.

Police did not have any information on the person who went to the hospital.

KSN News hopes to learn more information on the shooting sometime Monday.