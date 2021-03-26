Man dead in northeast Wichita shooting and hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting and hit-and-run at 13th and Oliver Friday afternoon.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said officers found a man down and began CPR on him. Through further investigation, police found out that he was riding a bike at the intersection when he was hit by a passing vehicle. Shots were also reportedly fired at that bicyclist by the driver in the vehicle.

The bicyclist died shortly afterwards.

On Saturday, KSN News learned 31-year-old Charity Blackmon was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, failing to signal, amongst other charges.





