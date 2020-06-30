1 injured after shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police were investigating a shooting that injured a man early Tuesday in the city’s south side.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said they responded at 4:12 a.m. to the area of Wassall and Hydraulic. He said a disturbance led into a shooting at an apartment there. A witness reported the shooting at a QuikTrip on the block.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and went to St. Joseph hospital in a private vehicle. He was transferred to St. Francis for more treatment. Wheeler said the victim was in “fair” condition.

Wheeler did not provide further information, so it is unclear whether police have a suspect or anyone in custody.

