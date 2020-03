WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatchers say police are responding reports of a shooting in southwest Wichita.

The first call came from the 900 block of West 29th Street South at 4:53 a.m. Saturday. KSN has not confirmed any other details at this time, but residents should avoid the area while police investigate.

KSN has a crew on the scene waiting for an update from police, when we expect to learn what happened. Stay with KSN as we work to learn more.