Man dead following west Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police said a man is dead following a shooting in west Wichita early Wednesday.

The initial call came from the 7100 block of West Shade Lane near Central and Ridge at 5:39 a.m.

A resident of an apartment heard a gunshot and reported a man lying on the ground.

Police arrived and said the man died from a gunshot wound. Right now, police are in the early stages of the investigation. They haven’t identified the victim.

Police are canvassing the area and looking for possible security video. They do not have a suspect in custody.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call 911, Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-1111 or the homicide section at (316) 268-4407

