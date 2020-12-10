14-year-old boy critically injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of North Oliver, near 13th St. and Oliver Wednesday evening. The call came in shortly after 7 p.m.

Police say upon arriving at the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy who had a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Wichita police confirmed they have a suspect in custody, and that the shooter and victim knew each other.

Police are currently investigating at the scene of the shooting and talking to witnesses.

