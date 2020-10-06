Police say 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing, chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a man was fatally stabbed and another person was arrested in the death following a police chase.
The Kansas City Star reports that the incident happened Saturday morning, when officers were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person.
Arriving officers found a man in the grass suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say a suspect fled the scene and was arrested after a car chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Police have not released the names of the victim or the person arrested.
