Police say 1 dead, 1 arrested following stabbing, chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a man was fatally stabbed and another person was arrested in the death following a police chase.

The Kansas City Star reports that the incident happened Saturday morning, when officers were called to investigate a report of a suspicious person.

Arriving officers found a man in the grass suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say a suspect fled the scene and was arrested after a car chase that involved the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the person arrested.

