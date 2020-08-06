Police say 1 shot to death in barrage of gunfire in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka say a barrage of gunfire in the west end of the city led to the death of one person there.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were called to Southwest Gage Boulevard near a shopping district and not far from the Topeka Zoo.

Arriving officers found one person suffering gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person’s name and other details of the shooting have not yet been released. Police said the size of the crime scene led it to issue a plea for residents to avoid the area while detectives conducted a forensics investigation.

