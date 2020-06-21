Police say 31-year-old man shot and killed after argument

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A 31-year-old man from Kansas City, Kansas, was shot and killed Saturday.

Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said officers found 31-year-old Vincent Locke inside a home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Chartrand said Locke and a 51-year-old man had an argument before the shooting. The older man fled the scene before officers arrived, but he was arrested later.

Police detectives were talking to family members, who were home at the time of the shooting, to learn more about what led to the fatal confrontation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories