Police say family fight may be behind Wichita’s latest murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says a man who they were called to help this morning has now been arrested in a murder case.

Around 5:40 a.m., a citizen called 911 about a man lying face down in the middle of the street at 13th and Oliver.

Police officers arrived and found Jason Payne, 39, Wichita, in need of medical help. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and then released.

While police were investigating what happened to Payne, they learned of another man possibly injured at a home in the 900 block of North Oliver.

They went to check on the man and found him unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe he is one of Jason Payne’s family members.

Investigators say they learned that a physical disturbance happened at the home. They have arrested Jason Payne on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Police are still looking for more information about the case. If you can help, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.