Police say high school senior killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a high school student set to graduate this year has been shot to death.

Eighteen-year-old Joheem Meredith was taken to a hospital around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with critical injuries. He later died from those injuries. Police say he had been shot in the parking lot of White Lakes Plaza Apartments. No arrests had been reported by late Wednesday morning, and police said detectives were still developing leads on a suspect.

Meredith was a senior at Topeka West High School. His death was Topeka’s ninth homicide this year.

