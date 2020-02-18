Police say man run over and killed near Topeka walking trail

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a man was run over and killed in a field near a walking trail.

Lt. Manny Munoz said witnesses reported hearing an argument Monday afternoon before seeing a vehicle run over a person and drive away.

Munoz says officers found an adult male suffering from injuries near the Soldier Trail.

He died at a Topeka hospital. Munoz says the driver was located a short time later and is being questioned.

The names of the victim and the driver have not been released. It wasn’t immediately clear what the people involved were arguing about. 

