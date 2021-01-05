Police say they caught man in the act of stabbing a woman

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department says that one of its officers witnessed a man stab a woman Sunday morning. The officer rushed to get the knife away from the man and save the woman.

The officer was sent to the northeast part of Garden City around 7 a.m. Sunday for a reported fight in progress.

Police say that as the officer arrived, the officer saw a woman about 20 feet away who appeared to be in distress.

The officer started to walk toward the woman and saw a man run out of the home toward her. The officer says the woman tried to flee but fell.

The officer says the man had a large-blade knife, jumped on the woman and stabbed her.

The officer raced to the woman, wrestled the knife away from the man and pulled the man off the woman. After a struggle, police arrested Tuan Tran, 48, of Garden City.

The woman, the officer and Tran, were all taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police booked Tran on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.