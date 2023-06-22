WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After months of investigating thefts from the Coach store at Towne East Square, the Wichita Police Department has made an arrest in the case.

The thefts happened over time, dating back to March 27, 2022, at Coach in Towne East Square. The total loss is estimated at $24,275.

Police investigated and came up with a possible suspect. On Tuesday, they got their break in the case.

Around 4:30 that afternoon, Coach reported the alleged suspect entered the business and stole seven Coach purses and wallets.

Police were outside the man’s house as he returned home. Officers say they saw him with the items taken from the store. They tried to arrest him, but he refused to leave his house.

The WPD sent in two K-9 units, and the man came out and surrendered.

Police say they got a search warrant for the home and found evidence of the thefts, drugs and paraphernalia.

Officers booked the 45-year-old man on suspicion of three counts of felony theft, five county warrants regarding theft and possession of opiates, and a city warrant related to domestic violence. The man’s bond was set at $150,000.

The WPD says the investigation involved Patrol East community policing officers, vice, larceny detectives and the K-9 unit.