WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man is in a Wichita hospital after someone shot him early Tuesday morning.

Police went to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of a shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

EMS took him to the hospital, where he had surgery. The Wichita Police Department says the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

However, police say he is not cooperating with investigators, so they have not been able to figure out what led to the shooting. They do say it is not a random incident.

If you have information that could help with the call, call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.