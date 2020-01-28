Breaking News
Burned vehicle under investigation near Harry and Oliver, one dead
1  of  32
Closings and Delays
Anthony-Harper - USD 361 Attica - USD 511 Belle Plaine - USD 357 Berean Academy Bucklin - USD 459 Centre - USD 397 Durham-Hillsboro-Lehigh - USD 410 Elyria Christian - McPherson Fairfield - USD 310 Garden City - USD 457 Goessel - USD 411 Halstead, Hesston, Newton, Sedgwick Friendship meals Halstead-Bentley - USD 440 Haven Public Schools - USD 312 Haviland - USD 474 Hesston - USD 460 Kingman-Norwich - USD 331 Kinsley-Offerle - USD 347 Kiowa County - USD 422 Marion-Florence - USD 408 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Newton - St. Mary Elementary Newton - USD 373 Newton Nazarene Church Peabody Senior Center Meals on Wheels Pretty Prairie - USD 311 Remington-Whitewater - USD 206 Sedgwick Public Schools - USD 439 Skyline Schools - USD 438 Ulysses - USD 214 Wichita - Trinity Academy

Two women battered, one carjacked outside of Towne East Square

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 57-year-old JCPenney employee was carjacked Monday by two suspects outside of the store.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. The employee told police she was approached by two male suspects, possibly in their teens, while leaving work. One demanded her keys and battered her. She had minor injuries. Both fled in her 2003 silver Buick Park Avenue with Kansas tags 401 JGS.

About an hour before, another 74-year-old woman reported that she was leaving Von Maur when two males approached her. One suspect asked to use her cell phone. She refused and was battered. She received minor injuries. Both men fled on foot. Police believe the cases are connected.

If you know anything about the crimes, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or detectives at (316) 268-4407.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories