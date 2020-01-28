Two women battered, one carjacked outside of Towne East Square

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a 57-year-old JCPenney employee was carjacked Monday by two suspects outside of the store.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. The employee told police she was approached by two male suspects, possibly in their teens, while leaving work. One demanded her keys and battered her. She had minor injuries. Both fled in her 2003 silver Buick Park Avenue with Kansas tags 401 JGS.

About an hour before, another 74-year-old woman reported that she was leaving Von Maur when two males approached her. One suspect asked to use her cell phone. She refused and was battered. She received minor injuries. Both men fled on foot. Police believe the cases are connected.

If you know anything about the crimes, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or detectives at (316) 268-4407.

