Police say woman killed in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say a woman has died and several others were injured in an exchange of gunfire.

Police say the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon when a car pulled up to a home and several people got out to confront a person on the home’s porch.

Police say the group and the person on the porch exchanged gunfire. Police called to the scene found a woman in her 20s lying on the sidewalk with critical wounds.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police say at least two other people from the shooting scene showed up a hospital with injuries.

Police have not released the names of the woman killed or those injured.

