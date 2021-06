MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Riley County police said a suspect accused in a shooting has turned himself in. The shooting happened Tuesday and left a woman critically injured.

Just after 3 p.m., police went to the 400 block of S. Juliette Ave. to a report of a woman who had been shot. Officers found the woman with multiple gunshots.

The department released a photo of the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jamie Smith, who was seen leaving the shooting scene.

Update June 23 12:03 p.m.



Jamie Smith, 23, of Manhattan has surrendered himself at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center and is in custody.



More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/iJy1NiSzuH — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 23, 2021