WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department are still searching for a suspect involved in a shooting earlier this afternoon.

Police officers located a 50-year-old man who was shot near Fifteenth streets and Holyoke street at about 1:30 p.m.

The mans injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are still searching for a suspect and asking the community to call Crime Stoppers if they know anything about this case at 316-267-2111