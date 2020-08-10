Police search for suspects in death of Topeka woman killed by a stray bullet

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka continue to search for suspects in the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet as she stood in her front yard.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night as 62-year-old Jerrie Lyn Ross was in her yard.

Police say she was innocent bystander caught in the crossfire of two parties shooting at each other.

Police have said they are searching for a person of interest based on video images of someone shooting, but have not announced any arrests. Ross’ family says she was a real estate and property manager who owned and operated Homes By Ross in Topeka.

